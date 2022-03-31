

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in February due to lower pandemic-related figures of the previous year, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays grew a working-day adjusted 12.8 percent year-on-year in January.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.3 percent in January.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco fell 3.8 percent yearly in February, while sales of non-food grew 35.2 percent, the agency said.



Retail sales were 4.5 percent higher when compared to the pre-Covid month of February 2020.







