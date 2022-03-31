Anzeige
82,6582,7014:23
31.03.2022
Aker ASA: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

OSLO, Norway, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs in Aker ASA has sold 2,000 shares in Aker ASA, at a price of NOK 818.65 per share. Following the transaction, Atle Kigen holds 8,770 of shares in Aker ASA.

Please see the attached primary insider notifications for more details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Joachim Bjørni, Head of Investor Relations, Aker ASA
Tel: +47 924 22 106
E-mail: joachim.bjorni@akerasa.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--reporting-of-transactions-made-by-persons-discharging-managerial-responsibilities,c3536896

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/18835/3536896/b84364fb79073a95.pdf

Notification Kigen

© 2022 PR Newswire
