Cross-Border Commerce Europe, the platform that stimulates cross-border e-commerce in Europe, releases a major research paper covering and ranking the 500 strongest European players with a focus on cross-border performance. The total online EU cross-border market represents a turnover of €171.2 billion in 2021 (excluding travel), an increase of 17% YTD. European webshops achieved €100bn cross-border in turnover. In this fourth edition of the "TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe", IKEA maintains the leading position. LEGO as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) brand manufacturer paves the way to a robust cross-border strategy. A study produced by CBCommerce with the support of FedEx Express, Lengow and nShift.

The 'TOP 500 Cross-Border Retail Europe' edition is a major compilation of cross-border data from websites of European retailers. The ranking is obtained by weighing four parameters:

Online cross-border sales in Europe (15 countries within Western Europe and Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom)

SEO-indicators covering cross-border performance

Cross-border score determined on the number of active countries

Number and percentage of cross-border visitors

Six additional secondary weighted parameters fine-tune this ranking:

Brand authority

Organic search percentage

Number of languages

Number of currencies

Number of payment methods

Local supply availability (transport and stock services)

Based on the above-mentioned methodology, the TOP 10 "Elite" retailers for 2021 are:

Top 1: IKEA

Top 2: H&M

Top 3: Lego

Top 4: Zalando

Top 5: Lidl

Top 6: About You

Top 7: Jysk

Top 8: Zara

Top 9: Bauhaus

Top 10: Euronics

Cross-border e-commerce will continue its tremendous growth over the next years.

The TOP500 counts 1.4bn monthly cross-border visitors, an increase of 40%.

About Cross-Border Commerce Europe:

Cross-Border Commerce Europe is the European network and knowledge platform for all eCommerce and omnichannel players present in at least three countries in Europe. CBCommerce.eu brings the different actors in contact with each other to increase visibility, share knowledge and figures, discover trends and specificities of each European country.

Infographic: http://docs.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/top500/infographic-top500-2022.pdf

Full press release: https://www.cbcommerce.eu/press-releases/4th-edition-of-the-top-500-cross-border-retail-europe-an-annual-ranking-of-the-top-500-european-cross-border-online-shops/

