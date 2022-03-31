smartTrade Technologies, a market-leading provider of electronic trading solutions has today announced the appointment of three new managers to its Executive Leadership Team.

Elise van der Schans has been appointed to the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Elise will oversee smartTrade's talent acquisition and deployment of human resources where she will draw on her experience of working in multi-national teams and of running business functions which support the development and growth of their wider organisations. She will also be responsible for the implementation of HR strategy, tools and processes to foster retention, engagement, development of employees.

Elise joins from software company Trace One, where she was Vice President, HR and MIS, in charge of Cloud, IT and HR. Prior to this she was Head of Compensation and Benefits and then HR Business Partner at SunGard/FIS

Elise holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Néoma and Linz University.

Renaud Kerspern has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), responsible for overseeing the Group's financial, legal and administrative functions.

Renaud brings a wealth of experience in capital markets and privately-backed SaaS businesses in the enterprise software arena. During his 25-year career, Renaud has been instrumental in building robust finance functions across multiple jurisdictions in fast-growing environments.

A graduate of Sciences Po Strasbourg, Renaud holds two Master's degrees in Business Law and Taxation/Accounting.

Carine Denis has been appointed to the new role of Global Head of Business Operations. Carine's role will include building a strategy to deliver transformation projects, with a focus on improving company growth. She will also be responsible for crafting customer success strategies and collaborating with internal management to deliver excellent customer experiences.

Carine joins from Finastra where her roles included those of Regional Operating Officer and Director of Business Operations for the COO. Prior to this, she spent several years driving large-scale transformation projects for HSBC and Société Générale.

Carine is an Information Systems Engineer and holds a degree in Quantum Physics from Jussieu Paris VII University.

David Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of smartTrade said, "We are delighted to welcome Elise, Renaud and Carine to our Executive Leadership Team. I am confident that all three of them will offer outstanding support to smartTrade as our company enters a new phase of development. Business transformation is at the heart of everything we do, and with an experienced and committed leadership team we can look forward to continued success and new opportunities for growth."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies is a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through our cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.

smartTrade in-house hosted solutions support Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Crypto and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.

smartTrade supports a variety of regulated and un-regulated Financial Institutions.

To learn more, visit www.smart-trade.net.

