- (PLX AI) - ISS CFO Kasper Fangel purchased 3,336 shares in the company for about DKK 400,000.
- • He now holds 12,914 shares
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|16,125
|16,275
|14:34
|16,135
|16,265
|14:34
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:04
|ISS CFO Buys Shares for About DKK 400,000
|(PLX AI) - ISS CFO Kasper Fangel purchased 3,336 shares in the company for about DKK 400,000.• He now holds 12,914 shares
► Artikel lesen
|13:58
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CFO
|Di
|ISS verlängert Facility Management-Auftrag mit Umicore langfristig
|10.03.
|ISS CEO Buys Another 14,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - ISS Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO.• ISS CEO purchased 14,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 165,000 shares in the company
► Artikel lesen
|10.03.
|Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ISS A/S
|16,115
|-0,09 %