Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of (i) 1,560,500 flow-through units of the Company (the "Flow-Through Units"), with each Flow-Through Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") that will qualify as a "flow-through share" (as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant on a non flow-through basis (each whole purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), at a price of $0.33 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of $514,965 (the "Flow-Through Offering"); and (ii) 1,533,339 units of the Company (the "Common Share Units"), with each Common Share Unit comprised of one Common Share issued on a non flow-through basis and one half of one Warrant, at a price of $0.30 per Common Share Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $460,002 (the "Common Share Unit Offering", and together with the Flow-Through Offering the "Offering"), for aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering of $974,967.

Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months following the closing of the Offering.

Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector) LP ("SPRL") participated in the Offering acquiring 833,334 Common Share Units to hold 4,887,724 shares post-closing, including 57,854 shares being held on behalf of Natural Resources income Investing LP. This represents a holding of approximately 11.1% of the Common Shares of the Company on a non-diluted basis.

The Offering was made by way of private placement in Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws. The securities issued through the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on July 31, 2022. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company expects to close two further tranches in early April for up to additional gross proceeds of $464,000 of Flow-Through Units and up to additional gross proceeds of $135,000 of Common Share Units. Up to a maximum total gross proceeds of $1,000,000 of Flow-Through Units and $750,000 of Common Share Units has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds and 6% broker warrants exercisable into common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.30 per share any time from the Closing Date to the day that is 24 months from the Closing Date on certain of these subscriptions. Details will be confirmed on closing of each tranche.

"We are pleased to have been able to attract significant investment interest ahead of next month's anticipated resource update," said Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P. Eng., President and CEO of Aurelius. "We now have the necessary funds to begin work on the next phase of our project. In Phase 2 of our drill program, we completed more than 12,000m of drilling and expect to have that data incorporated into our updated mineral resource estimate within the next few weeks. We would like to thank our existing shareholders for their further investment and also to welcome our new shareholders."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Common Share Unit Offering will be used by the Company for corporate and general working capital purposes, and an amount equal to the gross proceeds from the issuance of Flow-Through Shares comprising the Flow-Through Units under the Flow-Through Offering will be used to incur or be deemed to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined under the Income Tax Act (Canada) related to the Aureus Gold projects located in Nova Scotia, on or before December 31, 2023. The Company will renounce to the purchasers of the Flow-Through Units such Canadian exploration expenses with an effective date of not later than December 31, 2022.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing its Aureus Gold Properties, including Aureus East and West, the Tangier Gold Project and the Forest Hill Gold Project located in Nova Scotia and described in detail in the Company's press release of November 18, 2019.

Aurelius is also focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world's most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend.

The Company has a management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in Nova Scotia, the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

