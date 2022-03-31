

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) reported a fiscal 2021 net loss of $3.4 million, compared to a loss of $2.9 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.07, flat with prior year.



Revenue was $9.6 million, compared to $10.9 million, last year. The company said this was mainly due to the increase of existing product sales revenue in 2021 did not exceed the one-time foreign trade orders recognized in 2020, which was approximately $1.7 million.



As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.9 million.







