- (PLX AI) - Invisio receives further orders totaling SEK 118 million for UK Ministry of Defense for solutions for use on armored fighting vehicles and in dismounted close combat.
|15:10
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives order from an Armed Force in a European country worth SEK 91 million
|STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received a first initial order under the five-year framework agreement that the company announced in January 2022. The contract is with...
|14:58
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives further orders totaling SEK 118 million for UK MoD
|STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received two orders for the UK Ministry of Defence, for INVISIO branded solutions for use on armored fighting vehicles and in dismounted...
|14:46
|Invisio Announces Another Order from European Military; Worth SEK 91 Million
|(PLX AI) - Invisio receives order from an Armed Force in a European country worth SEK 91 million.• The contract is with the system integrator of the end-customer's vehicle modernization program• The...
|14:40
|Invisio Gets Orders Worth SEK 118 Million from UK Ministry of Defence
|24.03.
|INVISIO AB: Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of INVISIO
|STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of INVISIO AB are hereby summoned to the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday 4 May 2022 at 1.00 p.m. at 7A Posthuset's conference...
