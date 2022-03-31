

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 26, personal income and spending data for February are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 121.85 against the yen, 1.1103 against the euro, 1.3127 against the pound and 0.9245 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







