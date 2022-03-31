

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 26, personal income and spending data for February have been released at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The greenback changed little against its major counterparts after these data.



The greenback was trading at 121.72 against the yen, 1.1112 against the euro, 1.3135 against the pound and 0.9235 against the franc around 8:32 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de