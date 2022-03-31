- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg, Rockwool are Danish stocks with worst short-term potential, Handelsbanken says.
|Zeit
|24,020
|15:05
|23,930
|24,010
|15:05
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:52
|FLSmidth, GN Store Nord, Spar Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|08:41
|FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to supply rotary kiln, rotary dryer and other equipment and services to a ferronickel mine in Brazil
|PRESS RELEASE
FLSmidth has been chosen as the supplier of the rotary kiln and rotary dryer for the Araguaia Niquel Metais Ltda ferronickel mine in the state of Pará in the Northern region...
|Mi
|FLSmidth A/S: Summary of FLSmidth & Co. A/S' Annual General Meeting
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 7-2022
On Wednesday 30 March 2022 4 PM (CEST), FLSmidth & Co A/S held its Annual General Meeting at the offices of the company, Vigerslev Allé 77, DK-2500 Valby with the...
|Mi
|FLSmidth to deliver clay calcination plant and grinding plant expansion at CBI Ghana's Tema grinding plant
|Mi
|FLSmidth cuts up to 20% CO2 with the world's largest clay calcination solution
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:52
|FLSmidth, GN Store Nord, Spar Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|24.03.
|GN Store Nord Rebounds After Yesterday's Losses as Analysts See Acceleration from Q2
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord recouped 1.3% after heavy losses yesterday, as analysts said the company was still poised for acceleration from the second quarter. • GN fell as much as 6% yesterday after management...
|23.03.
|GN Store Nord Is at Good Entry Point, Handelsbanken Says
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord shares are at a good entry point now after falling recently, analysts at Handelsbanken said.• GN shares have fallen more than 30% in the last half year• Underlying demand on...
|23.03.
|Meet-the-Management 2022 - GN Store Nord A/S
|11.03.
|GN Store Nord Chairman Buys Shares for DKK 885,000
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord Chairman Per Wold-Olsen bought 3,000 shares in the company at DKK 295 per share.
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:52
|FLSmidth, GN Store Nord, Spar Nord Are Danish Stocks with Best Short-Term Potential, Handelsbanken Says
|23.03.
|Annual General Meeting of Spar Nord Bank A/S
|14.03.
|Spar Nord Bank A/S: Managers transactions
|01.03.
|Spar Nord Bank A/S: Notice of Annual General Meeting
|10.02.
|Spar Nord Bank A/S: Annual Report 2021of Spar Nord
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FLSMIDTH & CO A/S
|24,060
|-2,04 %
|GN STORE NORD A/S
|45,120
|+0,74 %
|SPAR NORD BANK A/S
|11,760
|-1,01 %