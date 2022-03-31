Indra Overland, the head of the Center for Energy Research at the Norwegian Institute for International Affairs, tells pv magazine how the Ukraine war is irreversibly changing the global energy landscape, making massive renewables deployment a certainty. But labor issues, equipment shortages, and reliance on Chinese manufacturing remain obstacles. Prof. Overland, the war in Ukraine appears to have already disrupted the European and global energy landscape. Have we already crossed a point of no return? Do you believe the 'back to normal' option can now be completely excluded? Yes, I am certain ...

