INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives order from an Armed Force in a European country worth SEK 91 million

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has received a first initial order under the five-year framework agreement that the company announced in January 2022. The contract is with the system integrator of the end-customer's vehicle modernization program. The order concerns the Racal Acoustics branded new product RA4000 Magna headset with accessories. The order value is SEK 91 million. Shipments are related to vehicle deliveries and ongoing until 2026.

The order, as well as the five-year framework agreement, are part of the end-customer's ongoing modernization program of systems that enable effective communication in heavy and noisy vehicles.

The order and contract, represents a significant strategic success for the new and advanced digital RA4000 Magna headset.

The five-year framework agreement has an estimated total value of approximately SEK 275 million.

The agreement is not the first success for the headset. In 2021 a 7-year framework agreement with the Danish army was signed, where the value of the first order under the agreement was almost SEK 44 million.

"There is no doubt that the new RA4000 Magna headset is a market leading solution for noisy vehicle environments. We are very pleased with the success and vast potential this headset has. The level of ease and adaptability, where it can be tailored to each vehicle's specific noise patterns through its digital architecture, makes it ideal to replace both incumbent legacy headset solutions as well as addressing ongoing and future modernization programs," says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

It is worth noting that deliveries of Racal Acoustics branded products in general may lie further in the future than for products under the INVISIO brand. It is not unusual for some customers to request a first part-delivery within six months whereas the next delivery may not take place until 12-36 months later.

About the RA4000 Magna digital headset

The RA4000 Magna digital headset is Racal Acoustics' most recently developed product. It offers market-leading hearing protection, communication capability and situational awareness. The RA4000 Magna has modular, customizable, and upgradeable features and accessories, which makes it possible to meet a range of specific customer requirements, while at the same time prolonging the usability and life of the product.

For further information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: + 45 5372 7722 | Email: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | Email: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on March 31, 2022, at 14:35 CEST

About INVISIO AB (publ)

The INVISIO Group develops and sells advanced communication systems that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate, protect their hearing and work effectively. The company combines specialist knowledge in acoustics and hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and integration. The INVISIO Group's solutions are marketed under the two brands INVISIO and Racal Acoustics. Sales are via the headquarters in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Thailand and via a global network of partners. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website www.invisio.com.

