Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Due to a change within the group structure of ATS Finans AB scheduled for April 1, Sedermera Fondkommission's, activities and member ID under existing cash equity memberships will be transferred to Sedermera Corporate Finance AB. The member ID's will remain in accordance to the below. Sedermera Corporate Finance AB's Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system (Euroclear Sweden) will be SFK. The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Friday, April 1, 2022. Member: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB Member IDs' in INET: SFK Clearing and settlement ID: SFK Valid in INET systems as of: April 1, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056160