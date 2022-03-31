Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 15:17
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB

Due to a change within the group structure of ATS Finans AB scheduled for April 
 1, Sedermera Fondkommission's, activities and member ID under existing cash  
 equity memberships will be transferred to Sedermera Corporate Finance AB. The 
 member ID's will remain in accordance to the below.              
Sedermera Corporate Finance AB's Member Identity in the Swedish CSD system   
 (Euroclear Sweden) will be SFK.                        
The change of exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of
 Friday, April 1, 2022.                             
Member: Sedermera Corporate Finance AB                     
Member IDs' in INET: SFK                            
Clearing and settlement ID: SFK                         
Valid in INET systems as of: April 1, 2022                   
                                        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor  
 Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 734 49 6395 or +46 734 49 6495

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056160
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.