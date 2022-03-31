Farient Advisors Announces New CEO Pay Tracker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Farient Advisors (Farient), a leading independent executive compensation and corporate governance consultancy, today announced the launch of CEO Pay Tracker, a new addition to Farient's proprietary suite of interactive tools. The CEO Pay Tracker reveals the latest trends in executive compensation, joining Farient's SOP Tracker, Wealth Tracker, and Pay Ratio Tracker all available on Farient.com.

The CEO Pay Tracker charts changes in CEO compensation at a time when Say on Pay has seen increasingly lower shareholder support. More companies received less than 90% shareholder support in 2021 than in any previous year.

"The CEO Pay Tracker will, at a glance, showcase the highest paid CEOs of the 2022 proxy season, and those who have seen the largest change in their pay year over year," said Eric Hoffmann, Farient's Vice President of Information Services. "For conscientious investors and other stakeholders, the questions asked are typically how much are CEOs making, who is making the most, and how do their compensation packages compare to their peers. To keep their finger on the pulse of CEO pay as new proxies are filed, we invite journalists and other stakeholders to access data on the CEO Pay Tracker frequently."

The CEO Pay Tracker will be updated throughout proxy season, providing an ever-evolving view of CEO pay as it is disclosed. Users are able to analyze specific sectors as well as stock indices, identifying the top 10 paid CEOs for proxies released over the previous seven days and the proxy season to date, as well as those CEOs seeing the largest changes in pay.

To access the CEO Pay Tracker and other tools in the Farient Tracker Suite, visit Farient.com.

About Farient Advisors

Farient Advisors LLC is an independent executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy. Farient provides a comprehensive array of services to boards of directors and management, including compensation program design, performance measurement and goal-setting, pay and performance alignment, board of directors' compensation, and shareholder communications, among others. Farient is located in Los Angeles, New York, Louisville, and Dallas, and is a founding partner of the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group, serving clients in more than 35 countries. Farient is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council as a certified diverse company.

