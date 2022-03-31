Wolters Kluwer recognized as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH for the 5th consecutive year

CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer retains leadership position in DACH and Global categories of prestigious industry FPM study

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announces its repeat achievement of "Market Leader" status in this year's BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM), both in DACH and Global categories, for its CCH Tagetik expert solution. CCH Tagetik has now earned the accolade for five years running.

The BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM) DACH assesses solution providers and portfolios in the segment in the DACH region. In order to be included in the report the vendor must: have a strong focus on FPM functionality in addition to analytic; be focused across multiple industries; and have a significant number of implementations in the DACH region.

BARC highlighted the high customer satisfaction for CCH Tagetik (surveyed via BARC's annual study "The Planning Survey"), the integrated web-based platform and processes across financial close, planning and forecasting, and regulatory compliance. The survey results show that customers are particularly satisfied with the business benefits that CCH Tagetik delivers, the price-to-value, and the functionality for planning, financial consolidation and workflows.

"Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in software solutions across multiple sectors and its CCH Tagetik comprehensive solution, recently enhanced with the addition of ESG & Sustainability, and an established supply chain planning solution, also extends into areas such as IFRS 16, IFRS 17, account reconciliation, and iXBRL," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics from BARC. "Its leadership in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management DACH reflects the platform's scope of services to link financial and operational planning across the enterprise with other performance management processes such as financial consolidation and reporting."

"To be named a market leader again in the prestigious BARC Score study is solid proof that the 'go beyond' philosophy, which informs our thinking, is appreciated in the market," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "By going beyond traditional FPM, we enable our global customers to accelerate decision-making, gain smart insights from leading analytic and reporting capabilities, and achieve optimum performance in times of fast-paced change."

The CCH Tagetik solution provides an open and extendable platform, AI-based predictive intelligence, and proven CPM capabilities for finance professionals across all industries. Customers are empowered to propel their strategy, drive growth, and navigate change for today and tomorrow.

About BARC Score

Since 2015, BARC has been classifying providers of business software in various market segments and economic regions. BARC analysts evaluate each vendor that meets a number of technical and financial criteria according to their "Portfolio Capabilities" and "Market Execution". Behind these two dimensions lie detailed, weighted criteria that determine the placement of the vendors in the BARC Score chart. In addition, BARC draws on the results of user surveys such as The Planning Survey and The BI & Analytics Survey.

For a concise overview of the market, all vendors are classified on the BARC Score chart in one of five segments: "Dominators", "Market Leaders", "Challengers", "Specialists" and "Entrants". For more information on BARC Score and the methodology behind it, please visit: http://www.barc-research.com/barc-score/

About BARC

BARC (Business Application Research Center) is one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software, focusing on the areas of data, business intelligence (BI) and analytics, corporate performance management (CPM), enterprise content management (ECM) and customer relationship management (CRM). The company was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the Chair of Business Administration and Information Systems at the Julius-Maximilians-University in Würzburg. Today, BARC combines empirical and theoretical research, technical expertise and practical experience, including a constant exchange with all market participants.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH Tagetik

+1 3392292447office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com

Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/466664/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg