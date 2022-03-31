Termination of membership status of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd on Nasdaq Tallinn

The membership of Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd at Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange will terminate from March 31, 2022 at Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd request. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius