ForwardAI Selected As Finalist In 2022 Canadian Lenders Association Awards

Nomination demonstrates importance of modernizing the Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMB) lending process, highlights value of accounting data in advancing financial inclusion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / ForwardAI , a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced today that it has been selected as a finalist for Fintech Innovator of The Year in the 4th annual Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) Awards . The nomination speaks to the growing importance of alternative data, including accounting and cash-flow forecasting data, in expanding credit access to SMBs.

The CLA represents Canada's innovative lending community, consisting of over 230 of the country's largest consumer and business lenders. The awards honor Canadian executives and leading fintech companies who generate ideas to help move the lending industry forward. Fintech Innovator of The Year is awarded to the most promising fintech companies that use technology to solve problems, implement strategies and drive efficiencies throughout Canada's lending sector.

"We would like to express our profound gratitude and excitement to the CLA for recognizing our contributions to the commercial lending space," said Nick Chandi , CEO and co-founder of ForwardAI. "As a Canadian business, we're proud to be a part of an organization that supports the advancement and growth of emerging and leading lending businesses in Canada. Our own mission is aligned with the CLA's goals and has always been to change the future of small business lending by making the underwriting process easier for lenders and more inclusive for SMB borrowers."

"The CLA's Leaders in Lending Awards, Presented by BMO, is an opportunity to recognize the world-class achievements of Canadian companies and executives committed to innovation and leadership in 2022," said Gary Schwartz, President of The Canadian Lenders Association.

ForwardAI's signature product is the Precise API , which directly integrates with a growing number of small business software products, providing direct access to accounting, financial, and business data. It offers critical financial data points and analysis, including raw, historical, and predictive information on business clients.

Precise also powers Predict-as-a-Service , a cash flow forecasting and planning tool for financial institutions or fintechs that want to extend their business offerings by offering predictive data solutions to their SMB clients, which will be demoed for the first time at FinovateEurope on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Winners of the CLA Awards will be announced on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Canadian Lenders Summit in Toronto, CA.

About ForwardAI

ForwardAI is improving access to aggregated accounting, financial, and business data for banks, lenders, and fintechs. With leading small business software integrations available, the intelligent PreciseMatch tech, deep client analysis, unparalleled forward-looking data insights, and complete suite of calculated KPIs and ratios, ForwardAI customers can turn client intake and assessment into only three quick steps. Solutions available include an API, a partner portal, and a client-facing cash flow forecasting and planning tool. To get started or learn more, visit ForwardAI.com

About The Canadian Lenders Association

The Canadian Lenders Association (CLA) supports the growth of bank and non-bank companies that are in the business of lending. We represent and advocate for over 230 companies across Canada that participate in SMB, BNPL, consumer, home, automotive, and mortgage sectors. Our members effectively and responsibly use innovative underwriting technology and business practices to address the needs of Canadians and support their ability to improve their credit rating. To learn more, visit canadianlenders.org .

