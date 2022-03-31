Luye Pharma Group: Luye Pharma Grants Exeltis Exclusive Commercialization Rights to Its Innovative Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch in Mexico and Poland

BASEL, Switzerland, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luye Pharma Group (Luye Pharma) today announced that its subsidiary Luye Pharma Switzerland AG has entered into agreements with Exeltis Pharma México, S.A. de C.V and Exeltis Pharmaceuticals Holding, S.L (Exeltis), under which the company grants Exeltis exclusive rights to commercialize Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch (Rivastigmine MD) in Mexico and Poland.

Rivastigmine MD is a twice-weekly innovative patch formulation of Rivastigmine for the treatment of mild to moderate dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease. The drug was developed by Luye Pharma on its proprietary transdermal patch platform and has received marketing authorization for several European countries.

Bruno Delie, General Manager of Luye Pharma (Switzerland), said: "Exeltis has a comprehensive commercial platform and a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area. We look forward to working closely with Exeltis to address the unmet needs of growing Alzheimer's patient communities, and to help them better manage the disease." Being part of the Insud Pharma Group, which is headquartered in Spain, Exeltis is a multinational pharmaceutical company with products currently sold in 44 countries around the world. The company has extensive experience in CNS diseases and robust business operations in Europe and LatAm.

Luye Pharma is accelerating the development and commercialization of Rivastigmine MD in the global market. Sales in European markets are covered by the company's local affiliates and partners. Meanwhile, exclusive development and commercialization rights for Rivastigmine MD in Japan have been granted to a Japanese partner. Luye Pharma also plans to accelerate the marketing of Rivastigmine MD in a number of developing countries and emerging markets around the world.

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible neurodegenerative disease which causes progressive decline in memory and other cognitive aspects. Dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all cases[i]. It is estimated that there are over 50 million people living with dementia globally, a figure which is set to more than triple, to 152 million by 2050[ii].

Progression of new drug development in the field of Alzheimer's disease is relatively slow, and at present there are only a very limited number of therapeutic options available to patients. Rivastigmine is a first-line drug in the treatment of dementia associated with Alzheimer's disease and is currently marketed worldwide.

About Rivastigmine Multi-Day Transdermal Patch

Rivastigmine is in a class of medicines called cholinesterase inhibitors. These medicines can improve cognitive functions such as memory and thinking by increasing the amount of a certain natural substance in the brain and amplifying the communication channels between nerve cells, which are less active in individuals with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The drug is currently available in the form of oral medications and patches.

Rivastigmine MD employs an innovative drug delivery system for Rivastigmine via twice-weekly transdermal administration. Rivastigmine MD has a lower application frequency than the once-daily Rivastigmine patches generally available in the market, enabling it to improve patients' medication adherence. Due to its transdermal route of administration, Rivastigmine MD is convenient for patients who have difficulty swallowing, and it might have the potential to lower the incidence of gastrointestinal adverse reactions such as nausea and vomiting compared with the oral form.

About Luye Pharma Group

Luye Pharma Group (Luye Pharma) is an international pharmaceutical company dedicated to the R&D, manufacturing, and sale of innovative medications. The company has established R&D centers in China, the U.S. and Europe, with a robust pipeline of over 30 drug candidates in China and more than 10 drug candidates in other international markets. Along with a number of new drugs and new formulations in the central nervous system and oncology therapeutic areas under study in the U.S., Europe and Japan, Luye Pharma has reached high-level international standards in novel drug delivery technologies including microspheres, liposomes, and transdermal drug delivery systems, as well as actively making strategic developments in the fields of biological antibodies, cell therapies and gene therapies, among others.

Luye Pharma is developing a global supply chain of 8 manufacturing sites with over 30 production lines in total, establishing GMP quality management and international standard control systems. With more than 30 products covering the central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular, metabolism and other therapeutic areas, business is conducted in over 80 countries and regions around the world, including the largest pharmaceutical markets - China, the U.S., Europe and Japan, as well as in fast growing emerging markets. For details on Luye Pharma, please visit www.luye.cn/lvye_en/

About Exeltis

Exeltis is a fast-growing division of the integrated health sciences group Insud Pharma. In recent years, Exeltis has diversified its business into Central Nervous System (CNS), where it is creating a robust pipeline and portfolio of prescription medicines coming from internal R&D and licenses. With a global footprint spanning over 40 countries, Exeltis has a team of more than 4,000 professionals supported by a global manufacturing network. Exeltis' overarching goal is to improve quality of life and wellbeing of patients with psychiatric and neurological disorders. Exeltis already holds a leadership position in the Women's Health segment, in which it started.

