AGM approves all motions as proposed by the Board of Directors



31-March-2022 / 17:46 CET/CEST

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

Distribution of CHF 21.00 per share

Shareholders re-elect Dr. Beat E. Lüthi as Chairman of the Board of Directors and all additional Members of the Board of Directors

AGM approves all further motions, including the consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2021 and all proposed compensation for the next period The Annual General Meeting of INFICON Holding AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a leading provider of instrumentation and process control software for advanced industrial vacuum processes, approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders could not attend the Annual General Meeting in person, but cast their votes electronically or by instructing the Independent Proxy holder. 73.04% of the voting rights were represented at the Annual General Meeting. Distribution of CHF 21.00 per share The General Meeting resolved to distribute CHF 21.00 per registered share for the year 2021. CHF 3.10 will be paid out of the legal reserves from capital contributions, CHF 17.90 as ordinary cash dividend. The payment will take place on April 6, 2022, with the ex-date being April 4, 2022, and the record-date April 5, 2022. Board of Directors, Compensation and HR Committee, Independent Proxy, Auditors The AGM re-elected as proposed all Members of the Board of Directors (Dr. Beat E. Lüthi, Dr. Richard Fischer, Vanessa Frey, Beat Siegrist, Dr. Reto Suter) for a one-year term of office and confirmed Dr. Beat E. Lühti as Chairman for a one-year term of office. The law firm Baur Hürlimann AG, Zürich, was re-elected as independent proxy holder for a one-year term of office. KPMG AG, Zürich, was re-elected as auditors for a one-year term of office. Compensation The AGM approved in a consultative vote the Remuneration Report for 2021 and approved the proposed compensation for the next period for the Members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. E-Mail Alerts To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/ About INFICON INFICON is a leading provider of innovative instrumentation, critical sensor technologies, and Smart Manufacturing/Industry 4.0 software solutions that enhance productivity and quality of tools, processes and complete factories. These analysis, measurement and control products are essential for gas leak detection in air conditioning/refrigeration, and automotive manufacturing. They are vital to equipment manufacturers and end-users in the complex fabrication of semiconductors and thin film coatings for optics, flat panel displays, solar cells and industrial vacuum coating applications. Other users of vacuum based processes include the life sciences, research, aerospace, packaging, heat treatment, laser cutting and many other industrial processes. We also leverage our expertise in vacuum technology to provide unique, toxic chemical analysis products for emergency response, security, and environmental monitoring. INFICON is headquartered in Switzerland and has world-class manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States and China, as well as subsidiaries in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. INFICON registered shares (IFCN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information about INFICON and its products, please visit www.inficon.com. This press release and oral statements or other written statements made, or to be made by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

