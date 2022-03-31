DJ Moody's withdraws credit ratings

Moscow, Russia - 31 March 2022 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces that Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") withdraws the Company's credit ratings, including long-term corporate family rating of JSC Holding Company Metalloinvest and backed senior unsecured rating of Metalloinvest Finance D.A.C.

According to Moody's statement, the agency withdraws its credit ratings, together with all associated inputs to rating services, on multiple Russian entities - financial institutions and corporates. Earlier today, the agency withdrew the ratings of the Government of Russia and Russian sub-sovereign entities. Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons.

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company with the largest proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (15.4 billion tonnes and about 150 years of reserve life). The company is the world's largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.

In 2021, revenue amounted to USD 10.6 bn; EBITDA - USD 5.75 bn. The company has 10+ years track record on public debt capital markets.

Alisher Usmanov is the main beneficiary of the company (with a 49% stake) through Holding Company USM LLC.

Ticker (Bloomberg): METIN RU; official website: www.metalloinvest.com

