NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in SCA (97/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA (SCA) held today, March 31, 2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 2.25 per share. The Ex-date is April 1, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a recalculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in SCA (SCAB). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056276