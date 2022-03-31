Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 
Frankfurt
31.03.22
17:20 Uhr
29,800 Euro
-0,250
-0,83 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 18:01
Kaufman & Broad SA: Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 31-March-2022 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Paris, March 31th, 2022

Availability of

the 2021 universal Registration Document

Kaufman & Broad filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document

Kaufman & Broad, a French national real estate developer, filled its 2021 Universal Registration Document, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document is available free of charge and upon request at the office of Kaufman & Broad SA (127 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France) and on the websites of the Company (www.kaufmanbroad.fr ) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org). The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

-- The annual financial report;

-- The Board of Directors management report of the Company;

-- The Board of Directors report on the Company's Corporate Governance;

-- The resolutions to be submitted to the approval of the Annual General Meeting to be held

on May, 5, 2022;

-- The fees of the statutory auditors.

Next regular publication date:

-- May, 5, 2022: Annual General Meeting.

This press release is available on the www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press Relations 
            DGM Conseil 
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 6 14 50 15 84 
Bruno Coche       thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
01 41 43 44 73 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Regulatory filing PDF file File: KAUFMAN & BROAD SA: AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

1317283 31-March-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
