The result was confirmed by the National Institute of Metrology of China. It was achieved with a cell size of 210x210mm.From pv magazine Germany Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar claims to have set a new world record efficiency of 25.5% for its 210×210 mm monocrystalline n-type i-TOPCon solar cell. The result was certified by the National Institute of Metrology of China. The manufacturer said it will further develop the solar cell by using its production equipment from commercial manufacturing. "We are very proud of these recent achievements," said Chen Yifeng, head of Trina's Research ...

