- (PLX AI) - Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project, located off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan.
- • The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan based China Steel Corporation (CSC) and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)
- • The project will feature thirty-one Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines
- • Vestas will also service the turbines through a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) Service Agreement
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de