STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has changed as a result of the acquisition of Life Sciences Partners (the "Transaction"), the completion of which was announced on 1 March 2022.

As partial payment of the consideration, EQT issued 7,548,384 ordinary shares to Life Sciences Partners' selling shareholders.

As a result of the Transaction, the total number of outstanding shares has increased by 7,548,384 shares, from 994,943,630 shares to 1,002,492,014 shares, and the number of votes has increased by 7,548,384, from 987,146,489 to 994,694,873. The shares are divided into 993,828,524 ordinary shares and 8,663,490 class C shares. The share capital has increased by SEK 754,838.40 from SEK 99,494,363 to SEK 100,249,201.40.

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 31 March 2022.

