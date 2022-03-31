Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 18:22
Number of shares and votes in EQT

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") has changed as a result of the acquisition of Life Sciences Partners (the "Transaction"), the completion of which was announced on 1 March 2022.

As partial payment of the consideration, EQT issued 7,548,384 ordinary shares to Life Sciences Partners' selling shareholders.

As a result of the Transaction, the total number of outstanding shares has increased by 7,548,384 shares, from 994,943,630 shares to 1,002,492,014 shares, and the number of votes has increased by 7,548,384, from 987,146,489 to 994,694,873. The shares are divided into 993,828,524 ordinary shares and 8,663,490 class C shares. The share capital has increased by SEK 754,838.40 from SEK 99,494,363 to SEK 100,249,201.40.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
Nina Nornholm, Head of Communications, +46 70 855 03 56
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 CEST on 31 March 2022.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c3537208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3537208/1557566.pdf

Number of shares and votes in EQT 220331

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-life-sciences,c3032403

EQT Life Sciences

