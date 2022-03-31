Aite-Novarica Group Announces the Launch of Customer Experience Practice

Industry veteran Paul Legutko will head up the firm's new research practice dedicated to customer experiencepractice.



The service provides insights to help financial institutions and insurers define, manage, and improve customer experiences. It is led by Aite-Novarica Group Director of Customer Experience, Paul Legutko. Joining him on the team is Strategic Advisor Reut Samra, as well as research associates Ashley Lee and Jack Krantz.



"In our survey of CX executives last month, we found 70% of financial institutions and insurers have increased budgets dedicated to CX in the past year. With the bewildering array of technologies and methodologies out there, we see a need for Aite-Novarica to provide industry-specific insight and guidance for these teams as they navigate this space," says Mr. Legutko. "CX in financial services is unique; it's about what people do, what people think, and what other companies are providing. Our CX practice will focus on helping our clients understand all of these."



Kurt Reisenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Aite-Novarica Group, adds: "Financial services firms are working hard to keep up with customer expectations-for better service, UX, and communications. What they find is that those expectations are constantly changing and difficult to keep up with. We launched our Customer Experience insights and advisory practice to help CMOs, Heads of Customer Experience, and Chief Digital Officers at banks, insurance companies, and securities firms-and the technology and service providers who support them-respond to these challenges faster and more effectively."



With this new practice, Aite-Novarica Group differentiates itself by providing expanded offerings into the more tactical, specific advice that CX teams need. The practice provides research and consulting to help understand, design, and implement better customer experiences, including:

Customer experience vendor landscape and trends

Martech stack competitive benchmarking

Customer experience capabilities assessment

Customer experience leading practices inventory

Digital experience assessment

Digital analytics and KPI framework

Customer analytics strategy

Customer journey mapping

Voice of customer

Customer experience framework

Customer management framework

For more information about Aite-Novarica Group's Customer Experience Practice, please visit us at https://aite-novarica.com/customer-experienceor send your inquiry to info@aite-novarica.com.

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base. The quality of our research, insights, and advice is driven by our core values: independence, objectivity, curiosity, and integrity. Visit us on the weband connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.