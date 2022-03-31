Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 18:40
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGTN: China steps up tree-planting efforts to reduce carbon emissions

BEIJING, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is intensifying efforts to plant trees nationwide as it strives to honor its pledges to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.