- (PLX AI) - Vestas says A2A, through its subsidiary r2r, has signed an agreement with Vestas for the supply and installation of three V136-4.2 MW wind turbines in 4.0 MW operating mode and five V136-3.45 MW turbines delivered in 3.6 MW power optimised mode for the Matarocco greenfield wind park in Sicily.
- • The contract also includes an Active Output Management (AOM) 4000 agreement with Vestas for the maintenance and service of the wind park over the next 10 years
