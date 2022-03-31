AKJt Holdings Limited: AKJ CLOSES ACQUISITION OF FMG MALTA LTD.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AK Jensen Group ("AKJ"), the leading provider of turnkey trading and infrastructure solutions for fund managers, today announced the closing of the acquisition of FMG Malta Ltd. ("FMG"), a full scope Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) for both traditional and crypto hedge funds.

The acquisition allows AKJ to acquire a supplemental regulatory structure, distribution network and established client base. Additionally, the transaction will allow FMG members to utilize AKJ's turnkey hedge fund offering for the benefit of their clients.

In commenting on the transaction, Anders Kvamme Jensen, CEO of AKJ, said: "As we continue to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients, FMG will bring a unique skillset with its decades-long track record of innovation and success."

Johan G. Kahm, Founding Partner of FMG, added: "We are happy to now begin our collaboration with AKJ. FMG brings a wealth of experience in the areas of fund structuring and sales, and we have moved aggressively into the digital assets space in recent years. We are eager to add bring our capabilities to AKJ and help the business on its trajectory to become a global leader in crypto."

About AK Jensen Group Limited

The AKJ Group (being AKJt Holdings Limited and AK Jensen Group Limited and their subsidiaries) manages the AKJ Ecosystem, a fully integrated crypto environment that provides institution-grade solutions for hedge fund managers and managed, diversified access to the crypto economy for institutional investors. The AKJ Ecosystem, which has over US$1 billion in ecosystem assets and provides services to clients with an additional US$11 billion in AuM, is the leading crypto hedge fund ecosystem in Europe. The ecosystem provides seed and accelerator capital to qualifying fund managers through the AKJ Digital Assets FoF, a crypto hedge fund of funds that has been the #1 ranked fund in performance across its global peer group, based on data from Eurekahedge. The interests of all participants - investors, fund managers and providers - are aligned through AKJ Token, a corporate enterprise token that fuels the ecosystem.

The AKJ Group, established in 1995, is owned by shareholders who collectively have over US$24 billion in assets under management. The group serves hedge fund and institutional clients in 35 countries around the world.

For more information about AKJ visit: https://www.akj.com.