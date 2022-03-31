Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Hiring of a New Managing Director in Rochelle Park, NJ

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Nicholas Choman has joined the firm as a Managing Director

Nicholas is a client focused advisor with 29 years of experience in the financial sector. Prior to joining Aegis, Nick gained experience working at firms such as, Citicorp Investments, Voya Financial Advisors and LPL Financial. His objective is to listen, ask questions and work with the client to build a financial strategy based on a thorough analysis of their unique needs and objectives. Many of Nick's clients, which are comprised primarily of high-net-worth individuals as well as corporations, have been with him for an average of twenty plus years.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "It is my pleasure to welcome Nick to Aegis. His addition underscores our commitment to expand our wealth management department and to build upon our conflict-free platform. With significant industry knowledge and a commitment to provide a high level of personalized service to clients, he is a great fit with our firm's culture."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Nick goes above and beyond to meet the personalized financial goals of his clients. By Aegis offering a full suite of services and products that are equal to, or better than, the major wire-house firms, our advisors can truly offer the best in breed products to meet their clients' needs."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

