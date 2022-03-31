Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.03.2022 | 20:05
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB annual report for 2021 and commentary on the change in net result

Please find attached annual report for the year 2021 of NEO Finance, AB
(hereafter - the Company) - audited financial statements, the management
report, the statement by the responsible persons and independent auditor's
report. 

In 2021, NEO Finance, AB continued to increase the volume of granted loans. In
2021, the platform funded EUR 27.4 million, an increase of 44% compared to
2020. Meanwhile, revenue grew by as much as 39% to EUR 3.44 million compared to
last year (EUR 2.48 million). The company's EBITDA in 2021 was EUR 422 thousand
and increased by 239% compared to 2020, when in 2020 this indicator was EUR 125
thousand. The positive change was due to the growth of the loan portfolio,
purposeful cost management and software development to automate the company's
processes. Accordingly, the profit before tax in 2021 was EUR 179 thousand,
while in 2020 a loss of EUR 69 thousand was incurred. 

                         2021     2020 ?, %
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Loans granted, EUR             27 416 768  19 084 970  44%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Income, EUR                 3 443 082  2 482 981  39%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sales expenses, EUR            (1 769 674) (1 597 082)  11%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gross profit/loss, EUR           1 673 408   885 899  89%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
General and administrative expenses, EUR (1 250 886)  (761 080)  64%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
EBITDA, EUR                  422 522   124 819 239%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Profit/loss before tax, EUR          179 054   (69 413)   
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Income tax, EUR               (61 315)   (52 484)  17%
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net profit/loss, EUR             117 739  (121 897)   
------------------------------------------------------------------------



In the audited statements, the Company's profit for 2021 amounts to EUR 117 739
and differs from the forecast published on 2019-04-16 by EUR 813 875. The
difference was due to lower-than-planned revenue collection of over 461 581
EUR. Higher operating and sales costs also contributed to the lag. 



In the audited financial statements of 2021, the Company's profit for 2021
amounts to EUR 117 739 and differs from the preliminary profit of EUR 3 620.
This difference is due to the following adjustments: 

 -- Calculated income tax that amounted to EUR 61,3 thousand.

 -- The positive change of EUR 71,2 thousand was due to the addition of
   additional sales revenue.

 -- The negative change of EUR 6,3 thousand

was due to the consolidation of additional accounting transactions.




 Aivaras Bielskis

Head of Finance

Email: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1056348
