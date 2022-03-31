Holder Properties Announces Closing of Davinci Court, Two Adjacent Class 'A' Office Buildings in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Holder Properties, a full-service commercial and residential real estate development and investment company, announced the closing of Davinci Court in Peachtree Corners. Davinci Court is composed of two adjacent Class 'A' office buildings and is conveniently located off of Peachtree Parkway (GA-141), Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and I-285. Holder acquired the property in partnership with an affiliate of Edge Principal Advisors. Samir Idris of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.

Peachtree Corners and nearby Norcross have seen significant growth over the past decade and have become one of the most desirable neighborhoods in metro Atlanta. Davinci Court includes ample parking, competitive pricing, and is in walking distance of the area's amenities. Holder Properties plans to renovate the buildings.

Robert Holder of Holder Properties, said, "We are looking forward to joining the community of Peachtree Corners, an exciting area of Atlanta that is growing quickly."

ABOUT DAVINCI COURT

Located at 3720 and 3740 Davinci Court, the property consists of two adjacent office properties and is within walking distance of several hotels, restaurants and over 500,000 SF of high-end retail at Peachtree Corners Town Center and the Forum on Peachtree Parkway. Davinci Court is conveniently located thirty minutes from Midtown Atlanta, forty minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and twenty minutes from Buckhead.

To learn more about Davinci Court, visit https://www.davincicourtatl.com/

ABOUT HOLDER PROPERTIES

Holder Properties is a privately held, vertically-integrated full-service commercial and residential real estate development and investment company. Founded in 1980, Holder Properties has extensive experience in acquisitions, capital markets, project development, leasing, asset management, and property management. Since inception, Holder Properties has developed over 100 projects across 17 states with development costs in excess of $3BN. The Company's portfolio contains a diverse range of property types including single and multi-tenant office buildings, upscale student housing, corporate headquarters, data centers, call centers, and other special use facilities nationwide.

To learn more about Holder Properties, visit holderproperties.com

ABOUT EDGE PRINCIPAL ADVISORS

Edge Principal Advisors, LLC is an opportunistic and value add real estate firm that invests both with trusted operating partners and on a direct basis. Edge was founded in 2008 by Jeffrey Walker and Evan Mallah. Since inception, Edge has invested over $1.5 billion of equity across various real estate asset classes throughout the United States. Edge focuses on value creation and risk mitigation, and invests heavily in building relationships with our investors, our partners, and our team.

For more information, please visit edgepe.com.

SOURCE: Holder Properties

