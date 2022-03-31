DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH / Key word(s): Annual Report

Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Multitude Group Annual Report for 2021 published Berlin, 31 March 2022 - Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH (a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude SE) has earlier today published its 2021 Financial statements. The full-length report can be found in the Bond section of the Ferratum Group website: Ferratum Capital Germany Gmbh - Multitude The Annual Report of Multitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) for the year ended 31 December 2021 has been published. The Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report have also been published. The reports are available on the investor relations website at: www.multitude.com

About Multitude SE: Multitude is a fully regulated growth platform for financial technology. Its ambition is to become the most valued financial ecosystem. This vision is backed by +15 years of solid track record in building and scaling financial technology. Through its full European banking license, profound know-how in technology, regulation, cross-selling, and funding, Multitude enables a range of sustainable banking and financial services to grow and scale. Currently, it has three independent business units on this growth platform: Ferratum as consumer lender, CapitalBox as business lender, and SweepBank as shopping and financing app. Multitude and its independent units employ over 600 people in 25 countries, and they together generated EUR 213 million turnover in 2021. Multitude was founded in 2005 in Finland and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FRU.' www.multitude.com Additional features:



