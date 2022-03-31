

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Maped Helix USA said on Thursday that it is recalling the Helix Metal Lockable Drug Chests due to the risk of poisoning. The company said that the locking mechanism of the chest could fail, thus allowing access to the contents inside and leading to a risk of poisoning.



The white metal, rectangular security chests are mainly used to store medications, drugs and other medical supplies. Their size is about 8 inches wide by 13 inches long by 8 inches deep and come with two keys, a security tether and a mounting kit. The symbol HELIX is metal stamped on the lid next to a cross inside a red circle. Maped said that security chests with a locking arm on the left side are also part of the recall.



The company said that around 7,700 units have been recalled and it has received two reports of the locking mechanism failing. So far no injuries have been reported, said the company.



Maped USA said that customers should stop using the recalled chests until it is completely repaired and get in touch with Maped Helix USA to get a free consumer-installable repair kit.







