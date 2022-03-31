

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Blend Labs, Inc (..) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$73.12 million, or -$0.32 per share. This compares with -$15.98 million, or -$0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 164.4% to $80.99 million from $30.63 million last year.



Blend Labs, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$73.12 Mln. vs. -$15.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.32 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $80.99 Mln vs. $30.63 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $63 - $66 Mln



