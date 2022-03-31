

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PlayMonster is recalling the Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle as it involves a choking hazard. The toy is a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy, which makes a soft rattling sound when shaken. The rattlers' legs are a threat as they can fall off and cause choking hazard to young children.



The plastic puppy is white with spots, which glow in red or green. The puppy's legs are textured soft plastic in red at the front and green at the back for teething children. The recalled rattles measure about 4 inches long by 2 inches wide by 3.8 inches high.



PlayMonster has so far received three reports of the rattle legs breaking off but no injuries have been reported so far. Till now, the firm has recalled about 8,900 rattles, in addition to 200 which were sold in Canada.



The company said that consumers should immediately take away the recalled rattles from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster on instructions on how to get the $25 refund. The company said that it would provide consumers with a pre-paid shipping label to give back the recalled product.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de