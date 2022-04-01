Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Lucara Diamond Corp.: LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

As a result of the vesting of employee share units, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 453,566,923 common shares with voting rights as at March 31, 2022.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 453,566,923. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

This information is information that Lucara is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4:00 PM Pacific Time on March 31, 2022.

Contact: Tetiana Konstantynivska, Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden, Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations and Public Relations, +46 701 112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations, Charles Vivian / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 79 772 97903 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk

