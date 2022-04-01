Anzeige
Aphelion Aerospace, Inc.: Aphelion Aerospace secures investment from The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio

DENVER, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado is establishing itself as a one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite integration and on-demand launch operations from practically anywhere around the world. Aphelion announced today that it has received significant investment from strategic investors including The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio. These investments are part of Aphelion's Seed round which the company is running in parallel with their equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.