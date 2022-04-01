Transparency Market Research: HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market to Reach US$ 627.7 Mn by 2031, TMR Report

- Acceptance of immunohistochemistry (ICH) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) as gold standard for HER2 breast cancer testing drives adoption

-Clinical advantages of chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) for histologic evaluation of tumors and full automation substantiates its emergence as a suitable alternative to FISH

ALBANY, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the HER2 breast cancer test market to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Clinically, HER2 testing is becoming a routine for newly diagnosed breast cancer and is usually determined using immunohistochemistry (IHC) or fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). The guidelines of American Society of Clinical Oncology for interpretation of HER2 status help to maintain uniformity in accuracy and reproducibility of HER2 testing for breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most prevalent type of cancer with 7.8 million women living with the disease since past years according to registered data of 2020. Furthermore, according to statistics of the World Health Organization, in 2020, 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer, and 685,000 breast cancer-related deaths worldwide.

Acceptance of immunohistochemistry (IHC) as the gold standard for HER2 breast cancer testing is a key factor fueling the growth of HER2 breast cancer test market. IHC and FISH tests are increasingly becoming popular for the required diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care of HER2 breast cancer. Clinically, HER2 status is usually found using IHC or fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), wherein the latter is more accurate due to some degree of inaccuracy associated with the former.

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market - Key Findings of Report

· Pathological difference in testing methodology accounts for deviation in test results and accuracy between IHC and FISH tests

Risk of varying test results due to laboratory testing measures necessitates multiple testing for accuracy of HER2 breast cancer test, and to administer required treatment for women with breast cancer. This fuels the growth of the HER2 breast cancer market.

Besides elevated accuracy, mapping of genetic material in an individual's cells accounts for the growing popularity of FISH test. FISH test enables to visualize specific genes or portions of genes.

Array of clinical advantages of chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) pertaining to histologic evaluation of tumors using regular laboratory microscope, full automation, and permanent signal for archival storage is leading to its emergence as a suitable alternative to FISH test

Disadvantages of inaccuracy of results of HER2 testing compels healthcare providers and labs in the HER2 breast cancer test market to adhere to guidelines laid down by the College of America Pathologists

Efforts of companies in the HER2 breast cancer test market to increase the availability of treatments such as Herceptin, enhertu, and kadcycla to improve patient outcomes to unlock growth opportunities, find TMR analysts

Europe is estimated to continue to remain a key region in the HER2 breast cancer test market. Prevalence of breast cancer as the most common cancer among women, with the disease recorded at 29.2% of all cancers fuels the growth of HER2 breast cancer test market in the region.

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market - Growth Drivers

Acceptance of IHC and FISH tests as gold standard for HER2 testing drives the HER2 breast cancer test market

Huge clinical advantage of early stage detection of breast cancer in the effective management of the disease to propel the HER2 breast cancer test market

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the HER2 breast cancer market are;

Abbott Molecular Inc.

Leica Biosystems

Agilent Technologies

Biogenex Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Mylab

The HER2 breast cancer market is segmented as follows;

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market, by Test Type

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Fluorescence/Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (FISH/CISH)

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market, by End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

HER2 Breast Cancer Test Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Metastatic Breast Cancer Market: Metastatic breast cancer is the advanced stage of breast cancer, including cases wherein cancer has spread to the other parts of the body from the breast. It is also known as stage IV breast cancer. Some of the most common organs which are affected by metastatic breast cancer include the lungs, bones, brain, and liver. Although this cancer has spread to other parts of the body, it is diagnosed as breast cancer only.

Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market: A biopsy is a tissue or cell sample taken from any part of the patient's body and examined in the lab for the detection of cancer. Liquid biopsy offers a real-time approach for the treatment of breast cancer. It is used for the collection and analysis of a sample of blood taken from the patient. Liquid biopsy uses body fluids as a sample for analysis, primarily blood.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

