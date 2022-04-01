- (PLX AI) - Sodexo half year adjusted EBIT EUR 538 million vs. estimate EUR 511 million.
- • Half year adjusted EBIT margin 5.2%
- • Half year net income EUR 337 million
|Sodexo H1 Profit Surges; Backs FY22 Margin View, Sees Organic Growth At Lower End Of Outlook Range
PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management company, reported Friday that its first-half group net profit surged to 337 million euros from last...
|07:41
|UPDATE 1-Sodexo narrows FY guidance as COVID, war in Ukraine stoke uncertainties
|07:17
|Sodexo SA: Sodexo: First half Fiscal 2022 Results up strongly
Revenue growth +19.4%, despite Omicron, organic growth +16.7%Underlying operating profit doubled, H1 margin at 5.2%, up +210 bpsFiscal 2022 guidance
Organic revenue growth around the bottom of...
Organic revenue growth around the bottom of...
|07:10
|Sodexo Half Year Revenue EUR 10,262 Million vs. Estimate EUR 10,300 Million
(PLX AI) - Sodexo half year adjusted EBIT EUR 538 million vs. estimate EUR 511 million.• Half year adjusted EBIT margin 5.2%• Half year net income EUR 337 million
|Sodexo Campus Innovation Takes Major Leap Forward with Eat NOW Autonomous Grocery Stores Powered by AiFi, Ramen-Making Robots, Mariah Carey's Cookies, ...
