Valmet Oyj: Invitation to news conference regarding the merger of Valmet and Neles on April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet Oyj's press release on April 1, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. EEST

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast for analysts, investors and media at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-04-01-webcast on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). The topic of the event will be the merger of Valmet and Neles.

The event will consist of a presentation by Valmet's President and CEO Pasi Laine, followed by a Q&A session hosted by President and CEO Pasi Laine and CFO Kari Saarinen. Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

Conference call

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Finland +358 981710310

United Kingdom +44 3333000804

France +33 170750711

Germany +49 6913803430

Norway +47 23500243

Sweden +46 856642651

United States +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the following conference PIN: 51628724#

All questions should be presented in English.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved, when flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/invitation-to-news-conference-regarding-the-merger-of-valmet-and-neles-on-april-1--2022-at-1-00-p-m-,c3537418