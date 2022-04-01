Anzeige
Freitag, 01.04.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
01.04.2022 | 08:04
BWA Group PLC - Update on Fund Raising

PR Newswire

London, March 31

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

1 April 2022

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Update on Fund Raising

BWA Group plc [AQSE: BWAP], which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces, by way of an update to its announcement of 9thMarch 2022, that it is negotiating with certain parties to provide the funding described in that announcement and that, accordingly, the issue will remain open. The delay has largely been caused by market uncertainties arising from the war in Ukraine.

Those parties who have already subscribed to the issue will be given the opportunity to continue their subscription until the issue closes or to withdraw.

A further announcement will be made as soon as possible.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
Richard Battersby
Chairman		+44 7836 238172
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Freddie Wooding
+44 20 3328 5656
