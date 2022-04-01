Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
30.03.22
10:29 Uhr
0,260 Euro
+0,009
+3,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2460,25608:39
0,2500,25408:00
PR Newswire
01.04.2022 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Completion of the sale of Trustmarque

Capita plc - Completion of the sale of Trustmarque

PR Newswire

London, March 31

Completion of the sale of Trustmarque

1 April 2022

Capita plc ("Capita") announces that it has completed the sale of its Trustmarque business to One Equity Partners on the terms as announced on 28 January 2022.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received net proceeds of £118m at completion which included an additional £3m of contingent consideration.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

For more information please contact:

Capita investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07989 665484
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Capita media enquiries

Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.