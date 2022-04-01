Capita plc - Completion of the sale of Trustmarque

Completion of the sale of Trustmarque

1 April 2022

Capita plc ("Capita") announces that it has completed the sale of its Trustmarque business to One Equity Partners on the terms as announced on 28 January 2022.

Taking into account cash-like and debt-like items, Capita received net proceeds of £118m at completion which included an additional £3m of contingent consideration.

The completion of the transaction follows receipt of the necessary consents. The proceeds, net of transaction costs, will be used to strengthen the balance sheet and reduce debt.

