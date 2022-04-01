Evrima Plc - Change of Adviser

01 April 2022

Evrima plc

AQSE: EVA

("Evrima" or "the Company")

Change of Corporate Adviser

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Novum Securities Limited as its AQSE Corporate Adviser with immediate effect. The Company would also like to take the opportunity to thank Keith Bayley Rogers for their services.

The directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Enquiries :

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com

Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Stockbroker):

Lucy Williams: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Duncan Vasey: +44 (0) 20 7220 9797 (Direct)