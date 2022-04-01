Sterling and Wilson Solar has warned that Australia's large-scale solar PV industry faces a significant workforce shortage as the nation shifts away from fossil fuels toward renewable power.From pv magazine Australia Sterling and Wilson Solar has warned Australia that it faces a shortage of skilled talent to work on projects. The India-based EPC contractors has a global portfolio of more than 11GWp. Its Australian EPC order book includes five major solar PV projects with a cumulative total of more than 1.1GW, including Neoen's 400MW Western Downs Green Power Hub in Queensland and the 174MW Wellington ...

