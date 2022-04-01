The municipal bus fleet in Munich, Germany, will soon be equipped with solar-powered trailer units.From pv magazine USA Sono Motors, an electric vehicle maker with a focus on integrating solar PV with transportation, has deployed its solar technology on the municipal bus fleet in Munich, Germany. The buses will be attached with a trailer that is topped with 20 semi-flexible solar panels. The modules cover an area of 12 square meters and supply the 24V battery with more than 2,000W. In the pilot, the solar energy will be used to operate the HVAC system and support the trailer steering system. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...