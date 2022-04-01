- (PLX AI) - Hexagon announces financial adjustments related to business operations in Russia and the acquisition of ETQ.
- • Hexagon will take a one-off charge of approximately EUR 63 million in Q1
- • The majority relates to the freezing of operations in Russia, which includes both a write-off of assets in the balance sheet and personnel costs
- • About 2 per cent of Hexagon's annual turnover can be attributed to business in Russia, with approximately 200 people employed in the country
