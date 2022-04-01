- (PLX AI) - Nel ASA: Receives purchase order from HTEC for one H2Station hydrogen fueling module in Canada.
- • The combined value of the purchase order is approximately USD 1.5 million
- • The hydrogen fueling station (H2Station) will serve light- and heavy-duty vehicles in the British Columbia region, Canada, and is scheduled to be operational during 2023
- • Meanwhile, Nel Hydrogen Fueling, a subsidiary of Nel, has received a purchase order from Biproraf for one H2Station hydrogen fueling station in Poland
- • The unit will be used to fuel both light- and heavy-duty vehicles (FCEV) and forklifts
- • No value given for this order
