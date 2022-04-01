Das Instrument RTV DE000A161N14 YOUR FAMILY ENTER.AG NA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument RTV DE000A161N14 YOUR FAMILY ENTER.AG NA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument 78C GB00B89J2419 CLINIGEN GROUP PLC LS-001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument 78C GB00B89J2419 CLINIGEN GROUP PLC LS-001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument IFZ CH0011029946 INFICON HLDG AG NA SF 5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument IFZ CH0011029946 INFICON HLDG AG NA SF 5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument EFL CH0190891181 LEONTEQ AG SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument EFL CH0190891181 LEONTEQ AG SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument BZU NZAIRE0001S2 AIR NEW ZEALAND O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument BZU NZAIRE0001S2 AIR NEW ZEALAND O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument 988 CA27786R1038 EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HLDGS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument 988 CA27786R1038 EAT BEYOND GLOBAL HLDGS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument SL8 US83416M1053 SLR SENIOR INVEST. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument SL8 US83416M1053 SLR SENIOR INVEST. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022Das Instrument 7LQ CA01374C1095 ALCANNA INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 01.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.04.2022The instrument 7LQ CA01374C1095 ALCANNA INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 01.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 04.04.2022